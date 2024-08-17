Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Lovlina Borgohain for Tea, Hails Her Olympic Triumph

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal warmly welcomed champion pugilist Lovlina Borgohain for tea at his official residence on August 17 in New Delhi, celebrating her recent performance at the Summer Olympics in Paris.
Sonowal commended Borgohain for her commendable performance in the Quarterfinals of the 75 kg category. He expressed confidence in her talent and potential, predicting continued success in future global competitions.
Sonowal shared words of encouragement with Borgohain, stating, “Your hard work, unwavering spirit, and focus have been truly inspirational. You have already made us proud with your achievements, and I have no doubt you will continue to win laurels for the country. Your journey serves as a powerful motivator for the youth of Assam and beyond. Sports teaches us resilience and determination, and you have exemplified these values. We are here to support you in every step of your journey and wish you all the best for your future endeavors.”
Borgohain, who has captured national attention with her impressive performances, received warm praise and best wishes from Sonowal, further fueling her resolve to excel in her athletic career.