Lovlina Borgohain's Medal Hopes Dashed as Li Qian Edges Out in Quarterfinals

In a tightly contested quarterfinal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain of India was defeated by China’s top-seeded Li Qian in the Women’s 75kg division at the North Paris Arena on Sunday. The match concluded with a split decision of 4-1 in favor of Li Qian, ending Borgohain’s medal hopes.
The 26-year-old boxer from Assam, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, faced a formidable challenge against the top-seeded Li Qian. Both fighters came out aggressively, aiming to establish control early in the match. The first round was closely contested, with Li Qian edging out Borgohain by a narrow margin of 47-48.
The second round saw a brief stoppage due to a blow to the back of Borgohain’s head, which momentarily interrupted her momentum. Despite landing a few impactful shots later in the round, the judges favored Li Qian again, scoring it 47-48.
In the third round, Li Qian continued to employ a strategic approach, combining jabs with clinches to maintain her dominance. Borgohain struggled to capitalize on her opportunities and was unable to counter effectively. The judges scored the final round 49-46 in favor of Li Qian, cementing her victory.
Despite a valiant effort, Borgohain’s close fight was not enough to secure a win, and the final decision was rendered a split 4-1 in favor of the Chinese boxer. Li Qian’s victory ensures her advancement to the semifinals, while Borgohain’s exit means India’s boxing contingent will return from Paris without a medal.
Earlier in the tournament, Lovlina Borgohain had secured her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Sunniva Hofstad of Norway. Her elimination marks the end of India’s boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.