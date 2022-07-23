Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Vaccination Centre for children

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a vaccination centre for children at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sonowal also launched the Bal Raksha mobile app, which is aimed at creating awareness of pediatric preventive healthcare through Ayurveda intervention amongst parents.

The app will also collect feedback from parents regarding the kits impact on their children's health and immunity, an Ayush Ministry statement said.



The union minister also addressed students at the AIIA and motivated them by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda studies, the statement added.