Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Academic Complex of IAAMC at USTM

Addressing a huge gathering of thousands of students, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am amazed to see the state-of-the-art facility, a visionary initiative under the leadership of Mahbubul Hoque. I am highly pleased after visiting the sophisticated research lab where scientists are already doing research work. Ministry will extend all necessary support to further develop the institution.”

He appealed to the Ayurveda team to focus on extensive research on medicinal plants of the Northeast region along with teaching-learning and quality healthcare.