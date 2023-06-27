Sarbananda Sonowal Launches New CSR Guidelines ‘Sagar Samajik Sahayog’

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sonowal said, “We remain firmly committed to the idea of minimum government, maximum governance. The renewed guidelines for CSR activities allow our ports to initiate, undertake and expedite projects for community welfare through a framework where local communities can also become partners of development and change."

"CSR has the ability to become a major agent of change in a location or on an activity to bring positive change in the lives of the people. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are striving towards empowering our people, and our institutions in a way that caters to the needs of the community as well as makes the community a partner in the process of change and progress India to become Atmanirbhar," he added.