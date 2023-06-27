Sarbananda Sonowal Launches New CSR Guidelines ‘Sagar Samajik Sahayog’
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched the ‘Sagar Samajik Sahayyog’, the new guidelines of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
The new guidelines unveiled will empower ports to undertake CSR activities directly. The guidelines will impact projects and programmes relating to activities specified in Section 70 of the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021. For the purpose of planning and implementing CSR projects, a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall be constituted in each major port. The Committee shall be headed by the Dy. Chairperson of the Major Port and shall have two other Members. Each major port shall prepare a Corporate Social Responsibility Plan for every financial year, and integrate its CSR in Business Plan with the social and environmental concerns related to the business of the entity.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Shri Sonowal said, “We remain firmly committed to the idea of minimum government, maximum governance. The renewed guidelines for CSR activities allow our ports to initiate, undertake and expedite projects for community welfare through a framework where local communities can also become partners of development and change."
"CSR has the ability to become a major agent of change in a location or on an activity to bring positive change in the lives of the people. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are striving towards empowering our people, and our institutions in a way that caters to the needs of the community as well as makes the community a partner in the process of change and progress India to become Atmanirbhar," he added.