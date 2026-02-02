Sarbananda Sonowal Mounts Fierce Attack on Congress in Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was the first speaker from the ruling alliance to move the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, Sonowal launched a sharp attack on the Congress, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country, particularly the Northeast, has witnessed unprecedented transformation.

Advertisment

Referring to the relevance of President Droupadi Murmu’s address, Sonowal said it laid down a clear roadmap for social justice, unity, foresight and the building of a strong nation. Calling the address historic, he noted that Droupadi Murmu is the first President from a tribal background and that her speech reflected the aspirations of marginalised communities.

Speaking on his role as a representative of the Northeast, Sonowal said it was a matter of pride for him to represent the tribal and indigenous communities of the region. He alleged that before 2014, the country was plagued by policy paralysis, corruption, regional discrimination, delays in the implementation of schemes and a lack of national self-confidence. “That situation has ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Sonowal further claimed that reforms such as income tax and GST, along with flagship initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Eklavya Model Residential Schools have accelerated India’s development journey. He added that India's becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy within eleven years was not a coincidence.

Focusing on the Northeast, Sonowal accused the Congress of neglecting the region during its years in power. He said Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives to provide dignity and social justice to tea garden workers marked a historic shift. He pointed out that tea workers no longer have to bow before anyone to receive their wages, as their salaries are now directly credited to their bank accounts through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. “Villages in the Northeast, which witness the first rays of the sun, were forced to live in darkness during Congress rule. Tea tribes were ignored and neglected,” Sonowal said, adding that the Modi government has restored dignity and rights to tea workers.

Citing historical instances, Sonowal criticised the Congress for its role in the Northeast and said the present government has given special importance to the region’s development. He alleged that since Independence, people of the Northeast had to take to the streets to demand their basic rights, but were met with bullets instead of justice. This injustice and neglect, he said, left deep wounds on the people of the region. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s frequent visits to the Northeast, Sonowal said the BJP-led government has recognised the region as “Ashta Lakshmi.”

Highlighting the work of his ministry, Sonowal said projects such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 will help India soon emerge as one of the world’s leading shipbuilding nations. He alleged that before 2014, the Congress never showed the will to recognise the importance of the Ports and Shipping Ministry and failed to understand its vast potential, resources and strategic significance.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sonowal said Mahatma Gandhi once spoke of Assam weaving dreams through the gamosa, but alleged that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the traditional gamosa, hurting Assamese pride. He accused the Congress of showing no respect or sensitivity towards the region’s heritage and cultural identity.

Concluding his speech, Sonowal urged Congress MPs to cooperate in the country’s development journey. “The nation must move forward not through hatred or division, but with a spirit of service,” he said, calling for unity in nation-building.

Also Read: Budget Brings ‘Big Promise’ for Assam, Northeast: Sarbananda Sonowal