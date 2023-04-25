Sarbananda Sonowal Rallies Support for BJP’s ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ in Karnataka
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal rallied support for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ while addressing a political rally at Davanagere in Karnataka on Tuesday.
Sarbananda Sonowal was campaigning for the BJP candidates BG Ajay Kumar who is contesting from the Davanagere South constituency and S.A. Ravindranath who is contesting from Davanagere North in the ensuing assembly polls in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a matter of great pride that India is being led by the dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Under Modi ji’s leadership, the success of BJP’s ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ in many states of India has been historic. Karnataka is one of them. Today, the people of Karnataka are provided with avenues for a holistic development of the society. The marginalized sections of the society are being enabled and empowered both socially as well as economically. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the state government of BJP made two historical decisions to empower the marginalised communities in the state.”
“With an increase in reservation for the SC community by 2% and the ST community by 4% and the introduction of internal reservation for SC, the long aspired demand of these communities was fulfilled by the BJP government. This shows how the vision of Modi ji’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’ is being realised towards moving ahead our goal of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I feel enlightened to share the happiness with you about the regularisation of 1.75 lakh land title deeds belonging to the SC Lambani and Banjara communities,” Sonowal further said.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister also came down heavily on the Congress for their misrule in the past.
He said, “The country has paid a heavy price for the misrule of Congress governments, both at the centre and the state for a long time. Congress has denied the legitimate demands of the marginalised communities of Karnataka for a long time. Congress even today continues to oppose the historic move of the BJP government to empower the marginalised communities in the state.”
Earlier, Sarbananda Sonowal who is campaigning for the candidates contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections, paid floral to the great sons of Maa Bharati Veer Madakari Nayaka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jagadguru Basava & Babasaheb Ambedkar and freedom fighter Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna with fellow BJP colleagues in Davanagere.
Sonowal also took part in the Vivid Bhashika leaders meet, addressed a rally before taking part in a road show from Bharath Colony ward no 20 city corporation Davangere to Ganesh Hotel circle to Kabbur Basappa Nagara in the evening.
He then visited Virakth Mutt, Doddapet in Davanagere. Sonowal also reviewed the campaigning of the party at a meeting with Election Working Committee at district BJP office at KB Extension.
He was accompanied by GM Siddeshwara, MP (Lok Sabha); SM Veeresh, District President, BJP; Ajay Kumar; BJP candidate; Prasanna Kumar, south election incharge; B S Jagadish, District BJP general secretary; Devaramane Shivakumar, ex DUDA president; Anith Kumar, BJP leader; Yashavanth Jadhav, ex District President of BJP; Shivashankar DS, District BJP, spokesperson; Naresh Horatti, District Media convenor of BJP and Anadarao Shindh, among others.