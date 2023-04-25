Sarbananda Sonowal Rallies Support for BJP’s ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ in Karnataka

“With an increase in reservation for the SC community by 2% and the ST community by 4% and the introduction of internal reservation for SC, the long aspired demand of these communities was fulfilled by the BJP government. This shows how the vision of Modi ji’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’ is being realised towards moving ahead our goal of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I feel enlightened to share the happiness with you about the regularisation of 1.75 lakh land title deeds belonging to the SC Lambani and Banjara communities,” Sonowal further said.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also came down heavily on the Congress for their misrule in the past.

He said, “The country has paid a heavy price for the misrule of Congress governments, both at the centre and the state for a long time. Congress has denied the legitimate demands of the marginalised communities of Karnataka for a long time. Congress even today continues to oppose the historic move of the BJP government to empower the marginalised communities in the state.”