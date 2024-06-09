Sarbananda Sonowal Sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister for Historic Third Term

Sonowal's journey in politics began in 2004 when he contested his first Lok Sabha election under the Asom Gana Parishad banner, triumphing over former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh. He later joined the BJP in 2011 and secured reelection to the Lok Sabha from Lakhimpur in 2014. Rising from his roots as a student leader in 1992, Sonowal served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021 before assuming his role in the Union Cabinet.