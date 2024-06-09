Sarbananda Sonowal Sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister for Historic Third Term

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his historic third term today, marking a significant moment in India's political landscape. Alongside him, Sarbananda Sonowal, a BJP veteran from Assam, took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Modi government. President Droupadi Murmu officiated the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Expressing his gratitude, Sonowal stated, "I am delighted to serve as a Cabinet Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic third term. With the unwavering support of the people of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency and the affection of my mentors, I am committed to serving the nation diligently. I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi for entrusting me with this responsibility."
Reflecting on India's progress under Modi's leadership, Sonowal remarked, "Over the past decade, India has witnessed unprecedented development, fostering confidence and trust among its citizens. Under Modi's visionary leadership, we have ascended to become the world's fifth-largest economy. The NDA government, under Modi's guidance, aspires to elevate India as one of the world's leading economic powers. As ministers, we pledge to work tirelessly towards realizing this vision and propelling India towards greater heights of peace and prosperity."
Sonowal's journey in politics began in 2004 when he contested his first Lok Sabha election under the Asom Gana Parishad banner, triumphing over former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh. He later joined the BJP in 2011 and secured reelection to the Lok Sabha from Lakhimpur in 2014. Rising from his roots as a student leader in 1992, Sonowal served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021 before assuming his role in the Union Cabinet.
With his rich experience spanning both state and central governance, Sonowal's appointment heralds a promising era of contribution to the Union Cabinet.