Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Advanced Maritime Technologies at Cochin Shipyard

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to inaugurate cutting-edge machinery and review key maritime projects, reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance and sustainability in shipbuilding.

During his visit, Sonowal launched Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), marking a significant step in India's green maritime transition. He emphasized the role of these initiatives in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the maritime sector.

The Minister inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, a state-of-the-art, IoT-enabled system designed to enhance CSL’s shipbuilding efficiency. This facility supports real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased productivity, aligning with the objectives of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0.

Green Tug Transition Programme Gains Momentum

In a significant push toward sustainable maritime practices, Sonowal presided over the steel-cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs under GTTP. CSL has pioneered the construction of hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, planning 16 such vessels across major Indian ports. This project, executed in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd. and the Indian Register of Shipping, strengthens India’s position in global green maritime innovation.

Strengthening Maritime Infrastructure and Dredging Capabilities

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of India’s largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (12,000 cu.m), being built by CSL in partnership with IHC Holland for the Dredging Corporation of India. This strategic national asset aims to reduce dependence on foreign dredging services and bolster coastal access, in alignment with the Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047.

Focus on Skilling and Innovation

Acknowledging the critical role of human capital, Sonowal highlighted CSL’s skilling initiatives, including partnerships with Maersk and the ASAP Kerala program, aimed at developing a future-ready maritime workforce. He also noted how investments in artificial intelligence, deep-tech, and renewables are fueling innovation and job creation in the sector.

Maritime Development Fund and Policy Reforms

The visit comes in the wake of the Union Budget 2025-26, which introduced transformative measures such as the Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF), expected to mobilize Rs 1.5 lakh crore in maritime investments by 2030. Additionally, the revamped SBFAP 2.0, infrastructure status for large vessels, and targeted support for shipbuilding clusters are set to revolutionize the sector.

Sonowal also underscored the importance of new maritime policies, including the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, designed to simplify regulations, promote Indian-flagged vessels, ensure environmental sustainability, and enhance seafarer welfare. The Ministry has received a 46% budget increase and a 143% rise in R&D funding, further solidifying India's maritime ambitions.

Concluding his visit, Sonowal reiterated the government's commitment to accelerating India's maritime transformation—driven by bold ambition, anchored in self-reliance, and guided by the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amritkaal.