Sarbananda Sonowal Leads 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Pledge, Honors Sardar Patel’s Legacy

"The ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ philosophy is akin to Sardar Patel’s effort to bring all the princely states to join force for a strong nation. On this strong foundation laid down by the valiant & selfless efforts of Sardar Patel, the country is moving towards realising the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’. The path laid down by Sardar Patel is the one that PM Narendra Modi ji has taken to lead the country towards creating an inclusive development of the country. I offer my homage to this great persona of Sardar Patel for his invaluable contribution towards building a strong nation," he added.