Satya Pal Malik (1946–2025): The Insider Who Took On the Establishment

Satya Pal Malik, former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir and one of the rare insiders to openly challenge the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, passed away on Tuesday at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. He was 79. Malik had been battling a prolonged kidney-related illness and was undergoing treatment in the ICU when he breathed his last. His death was confirmed through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Even in his final days, Malik remained defiant. In what would become his last public statement—a searing social media post dated June 7—he accused the Centre of orchestrating a vendetta campaign against him through the CBI. "Whether I survive or not, I want to tell the truth to my fellow countrymen,” he wrote, signaling that even from a hospital bed, he refused to be silenced.

नमस्कार साथियों।

मैं पिछले लगभग एक महीने के करीब से हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं और किड़नी की समस्या से जूझ रहा हूं।

परसों सुबह से मैं ठीक था लेकिन आज फिर से मुझे ICU में शिफ्ट करना पड़ा। मेरी हालत बहुत गंभीर होती जा रही है।

मैं रहूं या ना रहूं इसलिए अपने देशवासियों को सच्चाई बताना… — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) June 7, 2025

Though Malik held high-profile constitutional appointments—including Governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and most significantly Jammu & Kashmir—his legacy will not be that of a ceremonial figure. Instead, he leaves behind the memory of a man who dared to dissent from within the system.

Malik in Politics: From Chaudhary Charan Singh to BJP

Born in 1946 in Uttar Pradesh, Malik began his political journey with Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal and later joined the Janata Dal. His early politics was shaped by farmers’ issues, social justice, and anti-Congress sentiment—ideals that remained central to his political identity, even as he briefly aligned with the BJP in later years.

Appointed Governor of Jammu & Kashmir in 2018, Malik oversaw the politically fraught abrogation of Article 370—arguably the most momentous constitutional shift in the region's history. However, his willingness to challenge the status quo soon placed him at odds with the Modi administration.

When Malik Became Outspoken Against The Regime

Post-retirement, Malik became one of the government’s fiercest critics. He backed protesting farmers during the 2020–21 agitation, publicly condemned the Centre’s handling of the Pulwama attack, and accused the Prime Minister’s Office of turning a blind eye to corruption.

In June 2025, just weeks before his death, Malik found himself named in a CBI chargesheet in connection with a Rs 2,200-crore scam related to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project. He categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had personally cancelled the controversial tender and informed the Prime Minister about the irregularities. “After my transfer, this tender was executed with someone else’s signature,” he wrote in his June 7 post.

“The government is trying to frame me with false chargesheets using the CBI as a weapon,” Malik wrote. “But I am a farmer’s son—I do not fear, and I do not bow.”

He invoked the legacy of his political mentor, Charan Singh, as a symbol of his incorruptibility. “I worked with honesty. My integrity could never be shaken,” he said.

In one of the most powerful lines of his last message, Malik laid bare his financial condition. “I live in a single-room house and am in debt. If I had wealth today, I would be getting treatment in a private hospital,” he revealed—an implicit contrast to the lavish lifestyles of many retired politicians.

He also reiterated his support for causes that made him an outlier in the establishment: the farmers’ protests, the women wrestlers' movement, and the call for accountability over the Pulwama terror attack. “This government never conducted a proper investigation,” he said.

Official Silence, Public Reckoning

The government has remained largely silent on Malik’s most serious allegations, including those involving the Prime Minister. BJP leaders have tried to dismiss him as a “disgruntled former bureaucrat,” but few have engaged with the specifics of his claims.

For many in the ruling establishment, Malik’s name had become synonymous with betrayal. But outside of government circles, he represented a rare thing in modern Indian politics: an insider willing to speak truth to power, even when the cost was isolation, defamation, and prosecution.

Legacy of a Lone Voice

Despite facing legal troubles and near-total media blackout from pro-government outlets, Malik’s voice remained resolute. In one of his final interviews, he said, “Power is not permanent. Conscience is.” He died not in luxury but in a public hospital bed—his final stand as symbolic as his political journey.

His mortal remains will be taken to his residence in R.K. Puram, and the cremation is scheduled for Wednesday at the Lodhi Crematorium.

Key Takeaways from Malik’s Life and Controversies

Corruption Allegations: Claimed he was offered Rs 150 crore bribes as J&K Governor; said PMO took no action despite being informed.

Kiru Project Chargesheet: Denied CBI allegations; maintained he cancelled the tender and was later framed.

Farmers and Wrestlers: Supported mass movements against government injustice.

Pulwama Attack: Accused Centre of suppressing truth and using tragedy for political gain.

Personal Integrity: Claimed he lived in debt, never amassed wealth, and stood by the values of Charan Singh.

Political Retaliation: Said government used investigative agencies to target him for dissent.

The Final Word

In an age where silence often buys survival, Satya Pal Malik chose defiance. He may not be remembered in government eulogies or party manifestos, but in the footnotes of history, he will endure—as the man who spoke, when others stayed silent.