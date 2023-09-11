Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to Meet PM Modi Today

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, who was on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit, is likely to meet Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated, "During this visit, he will attend the G20 Summit being hosted in India on September 9-10, 2023 and will continue his stay in India on September 11, 2023 for the State visit."
According to reports, the Crown Prince will receive a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi at 10 am.
He will then have a meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House following which he is expected to sign the the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council at the same venue around 12 noon.
Later, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan around 6.30 pm and depart from New Delhi around 8.30 pm.