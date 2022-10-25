Saudi Arabia PM Mohammed Bin Salman Likely to Visit India on Nov 14

Saudi Crown Prince and newly appointed Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman is expected to be in New Delhi for a short one-day visit on November 14.

In Delhi, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, before heading to Bali, Indonesia for G20 Leader's Summit.

The programme is still evolving and there is no formal announcement of the visit yet.

Trade and investment will be the key areas of focus during talks between India-Saudi leadership in New Delhi, according to a source.

Trade between the two countries stands at nearly USD 43 billion in this fiscal year. Source told ANI that India is looking for more exports to the kingdom, Saudi is already a big market for Indian footwear and textiles.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also hoping to expand its base into India's petrochemical sector.