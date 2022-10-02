Say ‘Vande Mataram’ Instead of ‘Hello’: Maha Govt to Employees

The Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday issued a government resolution (GR) making it mandatory for all government employees to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'Hello' while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls, saying that the word 'hello' is an imitation of Western culture.

The employees working in the government or in government-funded institutions would use 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'hello' while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls from citizens or government officials, as per the government order. The GR issued by the General Administration Department said that officials should also create awareness among the people who meet them to do the same.

"The word 'hello' is an imitation of Western culture and just a "greeting without any specific meaning and does not evoke any affection," GR said.