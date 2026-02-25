SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026: Applications Open for 14th Batch

The SBI Foundation has opened applications for the 14th edition of its flagship SBI Youth for India Fellowship, inviting young changemakers to work closely with rural communities across the country.

Announcing the new batch in Guwahati on February 16, 2026, the Foundation said the 13-month fellowship is designed for urban youth who are eager to create real impact at the grassroots level. The programme encourages participants to step out of their comfort zones and collaborate directly with villages to drive sustainable development.

Who can apply?

The fellowship is open to graduates and young professionals between 21 and 32 years of age. Applications are invited from Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan. Confirmed SBI officers in Scale I and II are also eligible to apply.

Selected fellows will work with 15 partner NGOs across India in more than 250 villages spread over 22 States and Union Territories. Over the course of 13 months, they will engage in community-driven projects in one of 12 thematic areas, including education, health, women’s empowerment, rural livelihoods, water, environmental protection, food security, social entrepreneurship, traditional crafts, alternate energy, self-governance, and technology.

Building grassroots leaders

Swapan Dhar, MD & CEO of SBI Foundation, said the fellowship aligns with the broader vision of building an inclusive and developed India by 2047. He noted that the initiative focuses on nurturing leaders who work with empathy and collaboration rather than charity.

According to the Foundation, more than 700 alumni from previous batches have gone on to build careers in the social sector, public policy, rural development and academia. Over 50 social ventures have emerged from the programme, and many former fellows now work with leading institutions such as NITI Aayog, UN Women, International Labour Organisation, and J-PAL.

Currently, 94 fellows from the 13th batch (2025–26) are working on the ground. Over the years, the programme claims to have positively impacted more than two lakh lives through various grassroots interventions.

Several alumni have implemented scalable solutions in rural areas. One fellow, Gautam Kumar, began by developing four micro-forests in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. By 2025, the initiative had reportedly expanded to over 1,800 micro-forests across three states.

Another fellow, Shashank Singh, launched a rainwater harvesting project in Rajasthan in 2016. The initiative collected around 100 million litres of water in its first year and later expanded to ensure year-round water access to more than 1,000 families in three villages.

Inspired by the US Peace Corps model, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship was launched in 2011. It aims to give young Indians hands-on exposure to rural realities while helping them develop leadership, problem-solving and project management skills.

The Foundation says that nearly 70 per cent of fellows continue working in the social impact space after completing the programme, contributing to long-term change in underserved communities.

Registrations for the 14th batch are now open, and interested candidates can apply through the official fellowship website.

