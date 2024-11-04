SC Criticizes Assam Govt Over Poor Conditions at Matia Transit Camp

The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the poor conditions at the Matia Transit Camp in Assam, where foreign nationals are housed.
A bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice A.G. Masih described the state of the camp as "far from being satisfactory," citing findings from a report submitted by the State Level Services Authority (SLSA), which revealed severe deficiencies in basic amenities.
In its observations today, the Court highlighted the lack of essential services and infrastructure. “No facility is in place. No vocational training center, no distance education. A female doctor is not available,” Justice Oka stated after reviewing the SLSA report, underscoring the lack of healthcare services for women detainees and the absence of educational and vocational resources.
Supreme Court Directives
Responding to these findings, the Court ordered the Secretary of the concerned department in the Assam government to conduct an immediate inspection of the camp. The Secretary was instructed to hold a meeting with all relevant authorities and to ensure that all essential facilities are established within one month.
Additionally, the Court directed the Secretary to file a comprehensive report on the improvements made by December 9, when the matter will be re-examined.
Background on Matia Transit Camp
The detainees at Matia include individuals who have either completed their sentences or have been classified as foreign nationals by tribunals.
The Matia Transit Camp, located in Assam's Goalpara district, is India's largest detention facility designed to house individuals declared as foreign nationals under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Spanning approximately 20 bighas (about 28,800 square feet), the camp was constructed at a cost of Rs 46.51 crore and became operational in early 2023.
The facility comprises 15 buildings, including two dedicated to women, each with a capacity to accommodate 200 inmates. In total, the camp can house up to 3,000 individuals, including provisions for 400 females.
Amenities within the camp include hospitals, schools, recreation centers, dining facilities, and other essential services. As of November 2024, the camp housed 224 detainees, comprising 210 Muslims and 14 Hindus, with 36 children among them.
The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the living conditions at the camp, highlighting issues such as inadequate water supply, insufficient sanitation facilities, and substandard food quality.
In response, the Court has directed the Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise inspections to assess and improve the conditions at the facility.
Persistent Issues at Matia Camp
The SLSA report, which the Court referenced today, pointed to the absence of educational and vocational training opportunities, inadequate healthcare facilities, and insufficient female medical staff. Human rights organizations have previously criticized the camp for failing to meet basic living standards, with concerns over nutrition, sanitation, and psychological support compounding the hardship faced by the detainees.
Government Accountability and Future Outlook
Today’s intervention by the Supreme Court emphasizes the judiciary’s role in ensuring humane treatment within India’s detention facilities. The Court’s firm stance and strict timeline reflect a broader expectation of accountability from state authorities in improving conditions for detainees.
As of now, there has been no official response from the Assam government regarding the Court’s observations, but the state has previously assured compliance with human rights norms. The Supreme Court’s order today marks a critical juncture in the ongoing oversight of India’s detention infrastructure, with hopes that the Matia Transit Camp will soon meet the standards of humane and rehabilitative care outlined by the judiciary.