SC Directs Assam to Submit Details on 171 Encounter Killings

The court further criticized the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for its handling of such cases, remarking that it expected the NHRC to play a more proactive role. "We expected NHRC to be at forefront on these civil liberties issue," Justice Kant observed.

In one instance, the Assam Human Rights Commission had closed a complaint after the deceased's wife did not pursue the case. The court also mentioned it would examine whether state-level bodies could have pursued the cases with supporting data, rather than closing them.