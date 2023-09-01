SC Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court of India extended the interim bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till September 12, reports said.
According to information, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recused from hearing the bail plea of Jain in an alleged money laundering case. Thereafter, Justice AS Bopanna listed the matter for September 12 or 19 before another bench, subject to order of the Chief Justice of India.
The court said, "Interim order to continue till the next date.”
It may be mentioned that Jain was arrested in May, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate.
Jain is alleged to have acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, that he could not satisfactorily account for.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initially registered a case against Jain under Sections 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) read with 13(e) (disproportionate assets) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Later, the ED also registered a case and alleged several companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators.