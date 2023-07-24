SC Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court on Monday extended interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, accused in an alleged money laundering case, by five weeks on medical grounds.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, sought extension of his interim bail apprising the court that Jain had undergone spine surgery and needed time to recover, however, Addition Solicitor General SV Raju stressed for an independent evaluation adding that said the independent evaluation would reveal that Jain does not need hospitalization.
Meanwhile, the apex court posted the matter on August 21.
Earlier, the court granted Jain interim bail on May 26 until July 11 on medical grounds, a day after the arrested AAP leader was hospitalized after he fell in the bathroom of Delhi’s Tihar Jail on May 25.
It may be mentioned that Jain was arrested in May, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate.
Jain is alleged to have acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, that he could not satisfactorily account for.