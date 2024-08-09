SC Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy irregularities case. The decision was made by a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan.
The court imposed several conditions, including the surrender of Sisodia's passport and restrictions on influencing witnesses.
Sisodia's bail plea had previously been dismissed by the Delhi High Court, prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court. The case is being investigated by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the probe agencies, expressed concerns about the potential influence on key witnesses. Raju also mentioned that Sisodia was suspected of destroying phone records and filing unrelated documents, which he argued hindered the trial process.
In response, Senior Advocate A.M. Singhvi, defending Sisodia, highlighted that Sisodia has already spent seventeen months in custody, nearly half of the minimum possible sentence. Singhvi also contended that the profit margins associated with the policy were determined through cabinet decisions and consultations with various officials, including the then Lieutenant Governor.
Raju countered, asserting that Sisodia's involvement was significant and that he was not simply a political scapegoat. He maintained that there was substantial evidence linking Sisodia to the alleged scam, particularly given his role as Deputy Chief Minister with responsibility for multiple portfolios.
The Supreme Court had previously allowed Sisodia to renew his bail request following the filing of the final charge sheet. Sisodia's arrest in February 2023 stemmed from allegations of irregularities in the now-abandoned Delhi excise policy.
The policy was withdrawn amid accusations of misconduct. Sisodia remains in judicial custody, with the CBI alleging his central role in the conspiracy behind the policy's formulation and implementation.