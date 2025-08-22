SC Modifies Order on Stray Dogs in Delhi, Allows Release After Vaccination

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier directive of August 11 on the handling of stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The court ruled that sterilised and immunised dogs must be released back into the same locality.

Advertisment

However, the court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

Additionally, the apex court banned public feeding of stray dogs and instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up designated feeding zones in every municipal ward. It also noted that animal lovers could apply to the MCD if they wished to adopt stray dogs.

The order came from a special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, which had reserved its verdict on August 14. Expanding the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR, the bench issued notices to the Animal Husbandry Departments of all states and Union Territories, seeking their responses on a proposed national policy to tackle stray dog management. The Registry was also directed to gather details of similar cases pending before High Courts so they could be transferred to the Supreme Court.

This marked a shift from the apex court’s August 11 ruling, in which a two-judge bench had ordered authorities to remove stray dogs from all neighbourhoods in Delhi-NCR and relocate them to shelters “at the earliest.” The new order instead balances animal welfare with public safety, signalling a more comprehensive approach to the issue nationwide.

Welcoming the court’s decision, animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi said she supported the creation of designated feeding zones. She also pointed out that “for the first time in 25 years, the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for this program,” as mentioned in Parliament.

The case will come up again for hearing in eight weeks.