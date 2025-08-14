SC Reserves Order on Plea to Stay Directions of Stray Dog Removal in Delhi

The Supreme Court of India, on August 14, reserved an order passed by a two-judge bench on August 11 passed by a two-judge bench to remove the stray dogs in Delhi National Capital Region to shelter homes.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria, however, declined to grant a stay on the directions issued to municipal authorities.

What was the Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs on August 11?

The top court on August 11 had directed authorities to immediately begin picking up stray dogs from the region, particularly vulnerable neighbourhoods and city outskirts, and move them to shelters. The directive, part of a suo motu case on the rising number of stray dog attacks on children, including infants, mandates that at least 5,000 dogs be removed within six to eight weeks.

The Supreme Court made it clear that none of the captured animals should be released back onto the streets under any circumstances. The order further recorded that “The stray dogs shall be captured, sterilized, dewormed and immunized as required by the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.”

The matter was urgently listed hours after it was mentioned before Chief Justice B.R. Gavai in open court. “I will look into it,” the CJI remarked before assigning the next hearing to a three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria.

