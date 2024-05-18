SC Orders More Aid for UPSC Candidates in Manipur's Hill Districts

The Supreme Court issued a directive to the Manipur state government, urging them to provide increased financial assistance to UPSC candidates residing in disturbed hill districts. This decision aims to facilitate their travel to examination centers located outside the state.
The court's intervention followed a Special Leave Petition filed against the Delhi High Court's order, which had limited travel and reimbursement facilities for candidates appearing for exams in Imphal. The petition argued that the fixed allowance of Rs 1000 per day was inadequate.
In response, the bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered an increase in financial assistance to Rs 3000 per candidate per day. Importantly, this assistance is not restricted to candidates opting for the Imphal center but applies to all candidates from disturbed hill areas.
The court's order emphasized that candidates residing in hill districts would receive Rs 3000 per day for three days to cover travel expenses to centers outside the state. Candidates seeking this benefit must inform the state government's nodal officer of their current location and the center they need to travel to.
Additionally, the court specified contact details/email IDs of nodal officers for candidate reference.
The directive comes amidst a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Delhi High Court, urging adequate arrangements for tribal candidates from hill districts to take the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service examinations. The High Court noted the inability of the Manipur government to open exam centers in certain districts due to law and order issues.
Previously, the High Court had allowed financial assistance of Rs 1000 per day for food and lodging expenses, along with covering travel costs to Imphal for exam takers. The UPSC also permitted candidates to switch exam centers from Imphal to other states.
The Supreme Court's order further highlighted specific arrangements made for candidates from disturbed districts, including transportation arrangements from Senapati to Dimapur and increased allowances for candidates from Churachandpur.
Advocates representing the petitioner federation and respondents were actively involved in presenting their respective arguments before the court.