SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, AMU Minority Status To Be Reassessed

The majority opinion, authored by Chief Justice of India and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, J.D. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, stressed that the pivotal question in evaluating an institution's minority status is its founding entity. The court asserted that administration by non-minority members does not negate an institution's minority character.

Furthermore, it held that while the government can regulate minority educational institutions, such regulation should not infringe upon their minority identity.