SC Seeks Centre's Response on Indefinite Detention of Rohingya Refugees

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has asked the Centre and other respondents to file a reply to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The PIL challenges the indefinite detention of Rohingya refugees, including women and children, asserting that this practice violates procedures established by law.

The petition, filed by Rita Manchanda, argues that the detained Rohingyas have been held for over two years under the Foreigner’s Act, 1946, and the Passports Act (Entry into India), 1929. The petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to direct the release of these detainees, subject to reasonable restrictions.