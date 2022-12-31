SC Directs States to Form Special Units to Facilitate Motor Accident Claims

The Supreme Court has directed states to constitute a special unit in police stations within three months to investigate and facilitate motor accident claim cases.

Issuing several new directions, the top court said on receiving intimation about a road accident by a motor vehicle at a public place, the SHO concerned shall take steps as per Section 159 of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act under which an Accident Information Report is to be filed to the Claims Tribunal within three months by the police.

The top court said after registering the FIR, the Investigating Officer shall act as specified in the Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules, 2022 and submit the First Accident Report within 48 hours to the Claims Tribunal.

Observing that the role of the IO is very important, it said the officer shall inform the victim or the legal representative, driver, owner, insurance companies and other stakeholders with respect to the action taken while following the Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules.

The apex court also directed the state authorities to take appropriate steps to develop a joint web portal or platform to coordinate with and facilitate the stakeholders for carrying out the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and the Rules in coordination with any technical agency and be notified to public.

The top court's order came on a plea challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court which dismissed the appeal filed against the award passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).