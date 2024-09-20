SC Takes Down YouTube Channel After Hackers Promote Crypto Content

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was hacked on Friday, prompting court authorities to take immediate action by removing the channel. They announced plans to restore it only after regaining full administrative control.
In an official statement, the Supreme Court remarked, “This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly.”
The hackers exploited the platform to display unauthorized content related to cryptocurrency, specifically promoting XRP, a digital currency developed by the US-based company Ripple Labs.
Viewers searching for recordings of court hearings were met with disappointment, as all previous videos had been made private and replaced with a live video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION." Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple Labs, is currently embroiled in legal battles with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Supreme Court’s YouTube channel plays a crucial role in the judiciary by live streaming significant cases before the Constitution Benches and other matters of public interest.
On the day of the breach, the Court was scheduled to hear several high-priority cases, including a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a fixed timeline for the Centre to notify appointments recommended by the SC Collegium.
Additionally, the Court was set to deliberate on a plea from the Muslim side contesting an Allahabad High Court order that rejected their challenge regarding the maintainability of cases filed by Hindu parties related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.
The channel had also recently broadcast sensitive hearings, including the suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.
As the investigation into this hacking incident unfolds, it highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect vital judicial platforms from cyber threats and ensure the integrity of legal communications.