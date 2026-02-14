SC To Hear Petitions Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

TheSupreme Court of India will hear on Monday, February 16, a set of petitions seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video that allegedly shows him pointing a rifle at members of a specific community.

Court sources said a Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, is expected to take up the matter. One of the petitions, filed by CPI(M) leader Nizam Pasha, has sought directions for registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the Chief Minister.

The clip, believed to have been recorded during an election rally, reportedly shows Sarma making remarks about firing at two individuals. It was subsequently shared on the Assam BJP’s official social media page on February 7, sparking political outrage. While the post was later removed, multiple copies of the video had already circulated widely online.

The incident has drawn strong criticism across political lines, with opponents accusing the BJPof promoting communal tensions. Additional petitions have been filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI leader Annie Raja, urging the registration of FIRs for alleged hate speech and calling for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petitioners argued that an independent probe was necessary as state and central agencies might not be impartial.

The Supreme Court had previously indicated that it would consider listing these petitions, noting that legal disputes linked to electoral campaigns are often brought before the judiciary during election seasons.