SC To Integrate WhatsApp For Advocates' Communication: CJI

In a significant move towards modernization and accessibility, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud revealed on Thursday that the Supreme Court will incorporate WhatsApp messaging services for communicating with advocates regarding filing, listing, and other pertinent matters.
Terming it as a small initiative with substantial potential, the CJI emphasized the significant impact of integrating WhatsApp into the court's IT services. Acknowledging the ubiquitous nature of WhatsApp in daily life, he highlighted its role as a powerful communication tool.
The integration aims to bolster the right to access justice and foster transparency within the judicial system. Additionally, the CJI emphasized the environmental benefits, noting that the initiative will contribute to saving paper and promoting sustainability.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta hailed the move as another revolutionary step by the apex court, appreciating the services rendered in enhancing efficiency and accessibility in the legal domain.