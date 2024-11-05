SC upholds constitutional validity of UP Madarsa Act

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the state's interest in maintaining educational standards in religious institutions, stating, "You interpret it that way. But to throw out the Act is to throw the baby out with the bathwater." The Supreme Court also acknowledged that certain provisions of the 2004 Act, particularly those empowering the board to confer degrees such as Kamil and Fazil, might conflict with the University Grants Commission Act of 1956, which stipulates that only universities recognized under its statute can grant degrees.