Schools in Mizoram Re-open Today

Schools formally re-opened for all classes from primary to higher secondary levels in Mizoram on Tuesday.

Schools in the state had been shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official of the state education department said that regular classes for the 2022-2023 academic session began on Tuesday in all schools, except some private schools, in strict adherence to the standard operating procedure.

The decision was taken by the Mizoram government in view of the improving Covid-19 situation in the state.

State Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte congratulated teachers and students on resuming their regular classes.

The Mizoram government is also planning to reopen universities, colleges and other higher institutions for all classes from July, officials said.

The state government is also mulling to introduce common school uniforms for government schools. In a recent meeting chaired by Lalchandama Ralte, it was suggested that a similar school uniform for all the state-run schools should be introduced.

Along with this, special arrangements have also been taken for students who could not complete class 10 and 12 board examinations this year.

