Science Awards to Get Padma-Style Makeover into Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

To recognize the contributions made by scientists and technologists, the central government has come out with a new set of national awards in the field of science, technology, and innovation known as ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar’, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to a press communiqué, the awards will be given under the following four categories:
Vigyan Ratna (VR) award to recognize lifetime achievements and contributions made in any field of science and technology
Vigyan Shri (VS) award to recognize distinguished contributions in any field of science and technology
Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award to recognize and encourage young scientists up to the age of 45 years who made an exceptional contribution in any field of science and technology
Vigyan Team (YT) award to be given to a team comprising of three or more scientists/researchers/innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in any field of science and technology
"The objective of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) is to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by the scientists, technologists, and innovators individually or in teams in various fields of science, technology, and technology led innovation," the release states.
It further stated, "The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar shall be one of the highest recognitions in the field of science, technology, and innovation in India. Scientists/ technologists/innovators working in government, private sector organizations, or any individual working outside any organization, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of path-breaking research or innovation or discovery in any field of science, technology, or technology-led innovation shall be eligible for the awards. People of Indian Origin staying abroad with exceptional contributions benefiting the Indian communities or society shall also be eligible for the awards."
It is learned that the nominations for this bouquet of awards will be invited every year on 14th January which would remain open till 28th February (National Science Day) every year.
These awards will be announced on 11th May (National Technology Day) every year.
The Award Ceremony for all categories of awards will be held on 23rd August (National Space Day). All Awards will include a Sanad and a medal.