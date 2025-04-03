Scindia Family Graces Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show in Mumbai

Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North-Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and their son Maharyaman Scindia, attended the prestigious Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. The event, held on Tuesday, was organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government.

The fashion show, featuring an exhibition of exquisite fabrics, was attended by prominent personalities from the film industry, government, and society. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyadarshini Raje Scindia graced the occasion as chief guests, adding to the grandeur of the evening.

Showcasing the Art of Chanderi

A key highlight of the event was the exhibition organized by the Ministry of Textiles, which celebrated India's rich textile heritage. Among the featured textiles was the renowned Chanderi fabric from Madhya Pradesh, a testament to Minister Scindia’s commitment to promoting traditional craftsmanship. The exhibition offered an opportunity to showcase the intricate artistry and cultural significance of Chanderi weaving, reinforcing its prominence on a global platform.

With its blend of fashion and heritage, the event underscored India's dedication to preserving and promoting its traditional textiles, further solidifying the nation’s standing in the world of fashion and craftsmanship.