Scorching Heat In Prayagraj As Temperatures Soar To 42°C

As the Lok Sabha election campaign intensifies ahead of the second phase of polling, Prayagraj district finds itself sweltering under scorching temperatures, with Friday's maximum daytime temperature soaring to 42°C.
Residents, already grappling with the onset of summer, are mostly staying indoors to avoid the oppressive heat.
Despite the political buzz in the state, as leaders from various parties hold rallies and meetings, the streets of Prayagraj remain eerily deserted under the blazing sun. Many locals seek refuge in the cooler confines of their homes or find shade under trees, while some venture out to fetch water from public taps and wells.
Dr. Ajay Saxena from SRN Hospital in Prayagraj issued a warning about the dangers of dehydration during the relentless summer heat.
"People need to stay hydrated," Dr. Saxena emphasized. "If the body lacks adequate fluids and salt, its internal temperature can exceed the external temperature, increasing the risk of heatstroke if not managed properly."
He advised consuming lemon juice or water with sugar and salt to maintain hydration levels during peak summer months and cautioned against exercising, particularly outdoors.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heatwave conditions in parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana this week.
Furthermore, the IMD predicts hot and humid weather in Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Saturday; coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra from Tuesday to Wednesday; coastal Gujarat from Tuesday to Thursday; and Konkan and Goa from Thursday to Saturday.
A heatwave, characterized by prolonged periods of abnormally high temperatures and often accompanied by high humidity, is a cause for concern, particularly when it deviates significantly from the usual climate and seasonal norms.