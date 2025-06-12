Seat 11A Miracle? One Passenger Survived Deadly Ahmedabad Air India Crash

In what is being called one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a densely populated neighborhood in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. While initial reports suggested that all 242 people on board had perished, authorities have now confirmed the miraculous survival of one passenger.

Advertisment

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that one individual, identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, aged 38, survived the crash and is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad. According to reports, Ramesh, who was seated in seat 11A, somehow managed to escape the wreckage and was later seen walking near the crash site with visible injuries.

“The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been admitted to the hospital and is under treatment,” said Commissioner Malik, adding that the death toll is expected to rise due to the aircraft crashing into a residential zone.

Seat 11A: A Stroke of Fate?

According to Aerolopa, a global repository of aircraft seating maps, seat 11A on Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is located in the first row of the Economy Class cabin. The window seat is positioned just ahead of the aircraft’s wings, on the right-hand side of the fuselage.

Eyewitnesses and preliminary data suggest that Ramesh may have leapt from the aircraft moments before or during the crash, although the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Image Shows Interior of the Aircraft

Flight AI171: Timeline of the Tragedy

Flight Number : AI171

Aircraft Type : Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Route : Ahmedabad to London Gatwick

Scheduled Departure : 1:38 PM IST

Contact Lost : Within 60 seconds of takeoff

Fatalities Confirmed : 204 (as per latest police reports)

Passengers Onboard : 230

Crew Members: 12

Flight AI171 departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST and lost contact with Air Traffic Control less than a minute later. Radar data shows the plane climbed to only 625 feet before crashing into a residential block in Meghani Nagar, including the hostel building of B J Medical College and Hospital.

Death Toll Expected to Rise

While 204 deaths have been confirmed so far, officials warn that the number could increase as rescue teams continue operations in the area, which includes multiple collapsed buildings, burnt vehicles, and scorched residential complexes.

Ongoing Investigation and Support

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Questions have also been raised about aircraft safety, particularly involving the Boeing 787 fleet, which has faced scrutiny in recent years.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced a helpline for families of passengers and is coordinating with local hospitals to provide updates.

Also Read: Air India Declares Waiver For Cancellations & Rescheduling Post Ahmedabad Tragedy