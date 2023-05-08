Second Explosion Takes Place Near Golden Temple

A second explosion took place during the morning hours of Monday in the same spot where the first explosion had occurred at Heritage Street in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar.
The explosion reportedly happened at around 6.30 am after which the police, including police commissioner, and forensic teams had reached the spot to collect samples for examination.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Amritsar, Mehtab Singh was quoted by ANI saying, “We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received minor injury in the leg.”
Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab has ruled out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast saying it was a low-intensity blast.
The first explosion took place on Saturday night due to which fear gripped the devotees and locals after the incident.
In the explosion, at least five to six people had sustained injuries causing fear among the people presuming a terrorist attack.
The Police Commissioner of Amritsar, Naunihal Singh said that it was too early to make any sort of conclusion regarding the blast.
The Police Commissioner on his official twitter handle said, “A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing.”