SECR Raipur Division Organises Women’s Health and Cancer Screening Camp

The Raipur Division of South East Central Railway (SECR), in collaboration with the SECR Women’s Welfare Organisation (SECRWWO) and empanelled hospitals — Mittal Hospital, Bhilai, and Sanjeevani Hospital, Raipur — organised a comprehensive Women’s Health and Cancer Screening Camp on 29 November 2025 at the Sub-Divisional Railway Hospital, Bhilai.

The camp was inaugurated by Mr. Dayanand, Divisional Railway Manager, Raipur, in the presence of Mrs. Shikha Singh, President of SECRWWO Raipur, Dr. K.P.S. Kashipathi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Mrs. K. Madhuri, Member of SECRWWO, and senior medical officers including Dr. Durgesh, Dr. Tejesh, and Dr. Maunika, along with the CNS/BMY team and hospital staff.

During the event, Dr. Maunika educated participants on anaemia, its causes, symptoms, and management. Dr. Suman Mittal, Oncologist at Mittal Hospital, Bhilai, delivered a session on cervical cancer awareness and prevention, while Dr. Vinita Dewangan, General Physician at Sanjeevani Hospital, spoke about breast cancer symptoms, early detection, and preventive measures.

The camp offered a range of health services to women employees and beneficiaries, including gynaecological examinations, cancer screening, breast thermal scanning, Pap smear tests for cervical cancer, Bone Mineral Density (BMD) assessments for osteoporosis, vitals check-up, BMI calculation, and other recommended laboratory investigations.

A total of 171 women beneficiaries participated in the initiative, marking a significant step toward promoting women’s health and cancer awareness in the region.

Also Read: Veteran TV Actor Pankaj Dheer, Iconic Karn of Mahabharat, Dies After Battling Cancer