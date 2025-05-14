Security Forces Achieve Major Success in Anti-Naxal Operation; 31 Naxals Killed in Karregutta Hills

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that security forces have eliminated 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation, described as the biggest ever against Naxalism, marks a historic step towards the government’s goal of a Naxal-free India.

Advertisment

Taking to social media, Shah declared, "I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026." He credited the success to the unwavering commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG) for their courage and efficiency in executing the operation without any casualties on the side of the security forces.

"The Tricolour is now flying proudly in the hills where red terror once prevailed," Shah stated, lauding the forces for braving harsh weather and difficult terrain during the 21-day-long mission.

Earlier, Director General of CRPF, GP Singh, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the security forces are conducting "relentless and ruthless" operations to ensure the complete eradication of Naxalism by the 2026 deadline. Singh highlighted that since the intensified campaign began in 2019, the number of most Naxal-affected districts has drastically reduced—from 35 in 2014 to just six in 2025. The total number of Naxal-affected districts has also seen a sharp drop from 126 to 18 over the same period.

Officials termed the successful operation as the “beginning of the end” of the Maoist menace, reinforcing the government’s resolve to restore peace and development in affected regions.

Also Read: Operation Keller: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian