Operation Keller: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K;’s Shopian

In a major counter-terrorism operation, three terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. The operation, codenamed ‘Search and Destroy,’ was launched by the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles Unit following actionable intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Shoekal Keller area of Shopian.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, the operation began on May 13, 2025, with troops closing in on the area based on specific inputs. “During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, leading to a fierce firefight, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists,” the Army statement said, adding that the operation is ongoing.

OPERATION KELLER



On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

The encounter follows heightened tensions in the region after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed several lives, including two foreign nationals. The attack had sparked a surge in cross-border tensions, with Pakistan launching drone strikes targeting multiple states in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Though intercepted by Indian defense systems, these drone attacks heightened fears of a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In response to the mounting aggression, India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire, but within hours, the ceasefire was violated, with Pakistan firing across the border in Srinagar and other areas. Despite this violation, India has firmly reiterated its stance, with a top government official declaring that any future terrorist attacks on Indian soil will be treated as an "act of war" and retaliated accordingly.