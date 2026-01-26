Security Forces Clash with Terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

A fresh encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district late Sunday night, officials said. This marks the third such clash in the hilly region over the past week as the army and police continue their search for three Pakistani terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The latest exchange of fire began around 10:20 pm when a joint team of the army and police was conducting operations in the Janseer-Kandiwar forest area. Officials reported intermittent gunfire as the situation developed, with security forces returning fire in response to attacks from the terrorists.

The Chatroo belt, blanketed in heavy snow, has posed significant challenges for the security forces. Despite the harsh conditions, operations continued relentlessly. Earlier encounters began on January 18 in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora, resulting in the death of a paratrooper and injuries to seven other soldiers.

Following that clash, the terrorists initially escaped by taking advantage of thick vegetation and the difficult terrain. They were later intercepted a few kilometres away during a subsequent encounter on January 22, but again managed to evade capture.

Even as the area experienced over two feet of snowfall on Friday, the army and police have maintained their vigil and continue to track the militants, determined to neutralise the threat. Officials emphasised that operations would continue until all terrorists are apprehended.

