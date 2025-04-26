BLA Kills 10 Pakistani Soldiers in Deadly IED Attack Near Quetta

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack near Quetta, Pakistan, in which a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a Pakistani Army convoy.

Advertisment

The attack occurred in the Margat area, where the BLA's official statement claims that ten Pakistani soldiers were killed when their vehicle was destroyed in the blast.

BLA spokesperson Jiyand Baloch confirmed the attack in a press release, stating that Baloch fighters successfully targeted what they called “occupying forces” in the region. The group described the assault as part of their ongoing resistance efforts in Balochistan.

The personnel killed in the Baloch insurgent attack included Subedar Shehzad Ameen, Naib Subedar Abbas, Sepoy Khalil, Sepoy Zahid, Sepoy Khurram, and others. The convoy was reportedly on a routine patrol when the explosive device was detonated.

This latest attack comes after a high-profile incident last month, in which BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan and held 339 passengers hostage.

The hijacking turned fatal, claiming the lives of 25 people. The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was stopped when militants set off explosives on the track, derailing several coaches and the engine partially inside a tunnel.

The hijacking turned deadly, claiming 25 lives, when BLA militants halted the train en route from Quetta to Peshawar by detonating explosives on the track. This caused several coaches and the engine to derail partially inside a tunnel. Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the IED attack, but investigations are reportedly underway.