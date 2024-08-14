Security Forces Engage Terrorists in J&K; High Alert Ahead of Independence Day

In a coordinated operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an offensive against terrorists in the Akar Forest near Patnitop on Tuesday. Security personnel have established contact with the terrorists, and the operation remains ongoing.
As part of the joint effort, a special Naka has been set up on the Batote-Doda highway to bolster security measures. Ahead of Independence Day, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert to ensure public safety.
On Saturday, two Army soldiers lost their lives during an encounter, underscoring the recent uptick in terror attacks in Jammu. These include an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.
The Ministry of Home Affairs reported to the Lok Sabha that as of July 21 this year, 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations.
In a separate incident last month, Indian Army troops foiled an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machchal sector of Kupwara district. The skirmish resulted in the death of one Pakistani intruder and one Indian Army soldier, while four others, including a major-rank officer, were injured.