Two Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Fierce Encounter with Terrorists in J&K

Two soldiers were killed, and three others injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials reported on Saturday.
The encounter occurred in the dense Ahlan Gagarmandu forest, a remote area of Kokernag, following a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) based on specific intelligence inputs.
As security forces conducted a cordon and search operation, the terrorists, who were hiding in the forest, opened fire indiscriminately on the approaching search parties. In the ensuing gunfight, five army personnel sustained injuries and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, where two of them succumbed to their wounds.
Reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists is ongoing. Earlier, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area.”
The Army also confirmed that two civilians were injured due to "indiscriminate, desperate, and reckless firing by terrorists during the ongoing operation." The injured civilians were provided with immediate medical aid and evacuated for further treatment.