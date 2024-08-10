Two Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Fierce Encounter with Terrorists in J&K

Reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists is ongoing. Earlier, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area.”