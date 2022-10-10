Security Forces Neutralise 2 Terrorists in J&K

The security forces neutralized a total of two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag encounter. The officials said on Monday.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall. @JmuKmrPolice.”

Earlier, out of the two, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in Tangpawa area of Anantnag on Sunday evening.

The operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates, who were charged with reviving militancy, were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detained terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar alias Salahuddin and Waseem Ahmad Malik alias Osama.