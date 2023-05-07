Security Tightened Ahead of Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Protest in Support of Wrestlers

The announcement regarding Sunday’s visit comes a day after the organization, a breakaway group of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, said a large number of farmers would gather at Jantar Mantar on Monday (May 8) in support of the wrestlers.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Singh. The WFI chief on the other hand has denied any wrongdoing but said he would resign if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the party asks him to.