Team Of Experts From Assam To Examine Joymala In Tamil Nadu Today

A team of experts from Assam will on Monday examine Joymala, the elephant, at the Srivilliputhur temple near Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The elephant from Assam was in news recently after a video went viral of the ill treatment meted out to her in Tamil Nadu.

The Gauhati High Court had earlier directed the Tamil Nadu government to allow the team of experts from Assam to visit Joymala and examine her health condition.

The HC also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide security cover to the experts’ team on their visit.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Assam, M K Yadava was quoted by TOI as saying, “Our team has experts who will examine under what conditions Joymala has been kept.”

According to reports, two members of the team consisting of SP Morigaon Aparna Natarajan and noted veterinarian K K Sarma were rushed to Madurai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, additional PCCF Assam Hridesh Mishra and Tinsukia district veterinary officer Rupjyoti Kakati are already in Tamil Nadu.