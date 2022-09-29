Assam: Durga Puja Pandal Prepared in Replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

A Durga Puja pandal in Assam's Bongaigaon district will be a replica of the under-construction Ram temple at Ayodhya. The themed pandal is being created by the Forward Sporting Club in the West-colony of the city.

Interestingly, the idol of 'Durga Maa' installed in this pandal is carved without a weapon, and stands out as a symbol of peace.

Talking about the Durga Puja pandal, Tarak Nath Ghosh said, "This time, Forward Sporting Club marks 59 years and on this occasion the club has presented a replica of the grand Shri Ram temple of Ayodhya. While everyone is excited about how the Ram temple will look like, it will take a few years for its completion. Keeping this in mind, we tried to create a model, depicting a look alike of the Ram temple for the people of the city.

Along with this, we have also tried to pass on a message with the idol of Durga. This time, the Durga idol in this pandal is seen without any weapons, instead she can be seen in a yoga posture, giving out a message of peace, Ghosh added.