Senior IPS Officer Praveen Sood Takes Charge as New CBI Director

Former Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood formally took over the charge as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday.
Praveen Sood belongs to the 1986 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was appointed as the State DGP three years ago. He hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi. He was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure and be in office till May 2025 at least.
Praveen Sood’s name was finalized by a three-member panel comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Sood was appointed as the CBI director as the tenure of Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal neared its end.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Alok Mohan took over as in-charge head of the Karnataka Police force. Mr. Mohan was made in-charge Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) of the State, after Praveen Sood vacated the post.