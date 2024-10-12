Senior NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, former minister and a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday.
As per reports, unidentified assailants shot him multiple times earlier today, with reports indicating that one bullet struck him near the chest. Following the incident, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment.
The shooting reportedly occurred outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is an MLA representing Bandra East, near the Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. Authorities have detained two individuals in connection with the incident.
In a development related to the investigation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun probing the murder case of Baba Siddique.