Seven Amritpal Aides Shifted from Assam to Punjab: What’s Next?

In a significant development, the Punjab government has decided not to extend the detention of seven aides of jailed Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act (NSA). Following this decision, the individuals, who had been lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail for the past two years, are being transferred back to Punjab.

Among those being shifted are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, and Harjeet Singh (alias Chacha). They were arrested in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack, a high-profile case that fueled concerns over Khalistani activities in Punjab. Their detention under NSA was nearing expiry, and the Punjab government’s decision not to extend it raises speculation about their future legal course.

Amritpal Singh: A Controversial Rise to Power

Amritpal Singh, a polarizing figure in Punjab’s political landscape, has remained in the spotlight since his dramatic arrest in April 2023. His involvement in the Ajnala protest led to his imprisonment in Dibrugarh jail, where he continues to be held. Despite his incarceration, Amritpal secured a shocking victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib—a development that underscored his persistent influence.

Having led the pro-Khalistani organization Waris Punjab De, Amritpal’s political ascent has been closely watched, especially given his controversial ideology. His associates’ return to Punjab is likely to stir political and security concerns, with many questioning whether it signals a shift in the government’s approach toward radical elements.

What Lies Ahead?

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Border Range, Satinder Singh, confirmed that the seven individuals are being brought back to Punjab as part of the Ajnala case proceedings. “We’re currently recording their arrests and bringing them back to Punjab,” he stated. “Further legal actions will be determined after their remand.”

However, this development has ignited discussions about its broader implications. Will the release of Amritpal’s aides embolden his supporters and reignite Khalistani sentiments? Could this be the beginning of a larger political maneuvering ahead of Punjab’s next elections? More importantly, what does this mean for Amritpal himself—will he remain in jail, or will political and legal pressures eventually lead to his release?

As Punjab prepares to welcome back these individuals, one thing is clear: this is not just a routine transfer but a development that could reshape the state’s political and security dynamics. What happens next remains to be seen, but the stakes are undoubtedly high.

